Mirae Asset chairman donates W25b in decade

Mirae Asset Financial Group Chairman Park Hyeon-joo
South Korea’s Mirae Asset Financial Group said Tuesday that Chairman Park Hyeon-joo has donated his dividends for 10 years in a row -- amounting to 25 billion won ($20.5 million).
In 2019, as a shareholder of Mirae Asset Global Investments and Mirae Asset Capital, Park earned a combined 1.7 billion won.
The donations went to Mirae Asset Park Hyeon-joo Foundation, dedicated to scholarships for exchange programs for Korean college students. According to the firm, over 5,800 students have been supported in some 50 countries so far.
The foundation has also hosted overseas camps for children, held outreach programs and donated books.
The foundation was established in 2000 with Park’s own wealth of 7.5 billion won.
Mirae Asset Financial Group is devoted to asset management, investment banking, stock brokerage, life insurance and venture capital, among other financial services.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com
