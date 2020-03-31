 Back To Top
Business

Demand for Isu Chemical’s ingredient spikes in Europe

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Mar 31, 2020 - 17:02       Updated : Mar 31, 2020 - 17:02
(Isu Chemical)
(Isu Chemical)


Domestic chemical firm Isu Chemical said Tuesday it is ramping up production of a hand sanitizer ingredient as demand is soaring in Europe.

The company manufactures isopropyl alcohol -- a vital ingredient for hand gels and alcohol wipes -- as the stocks of the IPA are running low amid the worsening COVID-19 outbreak.

“Isu Chemical has already got marketing approval in the European Union, so there is no issue with sales in the region,” a company official said.

“Though facilities are running at full capacity, all products have been sold out, including those for April.”

According to the company, its monthly IPA capacity is 4,000 to 5,000 metric tons, enough for 15 million to 20 million bottles of hand sanitizers of 500 milliliters with 60 to 80 percent IPA concentration level.

Isu Chemical is currently exporting the IPA to some 10 European countries including Germany, Spain, Italy and England.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
