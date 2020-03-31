SK hynix’s non-memory sales increase, while overall sales dip

(SK hynix)



SK hynix’s said Monday its non-memory semiconductor sales marked a 1.5-fold increase last year, while sales of memory products decreased by 33 percent on-year.



The DRAM sales of SK hynix marked 20.3 trillion won ($16.6 billion), down 37 percent from a year earlier, while sales of NAND flash reached 5.1 trillion won, down 31 percent.



The sales of SK hynix’s non-memory business, however, increased by 139 percent to reach 1.6 trillion won last year, from 650 billion won in 2018.



Of 1.6 trillion won, the sales of non-memory semiconductors -- including image sensor and fabrication units -- increased to 800 billion won in 2019, from 550 billion won in 2018.



The sales of memory products last year accounted for 75 percent share, down from 80 percent in 2018. In the meantime, the sales of non-memory business accounted for 6 percent, up from 2 percent in 2018.



SK hynix is currently increasing its investments in the non-memory businesses to secure steady revenue amid the volatile memory chip market.



The compay will complete construction of its semiconductor fabrication plant in Wuxi, Jiangsu province in China during the second quarter this year.



It has also completed a deal acquiring the semiconductor fabrication unit and Cheongju-based plant of logic chipmaker MagnaChip via local private equity funds Credian Partners and Alchemist Capital Partners Korea, in which SK hynix has a 49.8 percent share.



MagnaChip was a former non-memory unit of SK hynix, which was purchased by a consortium of Citigroup Venture Capital, CVC Asia Pacific and another investment fund for $830 million in 2004.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)