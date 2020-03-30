‘Hardest part is not knowing when this will end’

Medical staff at the coronavirus-only Daegu Dongsan Hospital (Keimyung University Dongsan Hospital)



Health care workers on the front line of the novel coronavirus fight are working grueling shifts and exhausted -- risking infections every day at work since the first case was found in South Korea on Jan. 20.



As the outbreak prolongs, the burnout of COVID-19 warriors is a real threat in the quest to tackle the pandemic, experts worry.



The decline in the daily tally belies the mounting workload for those on the front line, says Choi Youn-suk, a head nurse at the coronavirus-only Keimyung Dongsan Hospital in Daegu.



Although the virus curve may have been flattened, the accumulating number of patients is still high with many of those infected experiencing worsening symptoms that require critical care, Choi told The Korea Herald over the weekend.



“At our hospital, 110 to 120 nurses -- including emergency help from volunteers -- are looking after over 390 virus patients,” she said.



Nurses have tight shifts, but there are physical limitations on how long the protective gear can be kept on, she said. And taking a break for the bathroom or a snack is practically impossible once the full gear is on.



“Two hours is about the maximum you can last under the layers. So we limit each shift to two hours, working eight hours a day in total.”



Choi said the hospital needed more nurses to meet the demand for care -- experienced nurses, in particular, who are capable of coping with patients undergoing intubation and ventilation at intensive care units.



Retaining nurses in their jobs is just as crucial as recruitment efforts in the virus-related short-staffing.



Nursing is predominantly a female profession, and motherhood has forced some nurses working with virus patients to take leave, according to a Korean Nurses Association official.



“Nurses who are primary caregivers in the family, whether it be for their children or elderly parents, face fears of bringing the disease home to their vulnerable family members,” he said.







A health care worker at Daegu Dongsan Hospital puts on protective gear before her shifts begin. (Keimyung University Dongsan Hospital)

A medical staffer is seen drenched in sweat as she gets out of protective gear for a break in-between shifts. (Keimyung University Dongsan Hospital)