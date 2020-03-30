 Back To Top
Business

Solgent moves to meet global RT-PCR kit demands

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Mar 30, 2020 - 18:03       Updated : Mar 30, 2020 - 18:03
From left: Solgent Co-CEOs Seok Do-su, You Jae-hyung and Eone-Diagnomics co-CEO Shin Shang-cheol (EDGC)
From left: Solgent Co-CEOs Seok Do-su, You Jae-hyung and Eone-Diagnomics co-CEO Shin Shang-cheol (EDGC)
COVID-19 real-time PCR diagnostic kit manufacturer Solgent is working to meet rising global demands, the company said Monday.

Solgent is genome precision medicine company Eone Diagnomics (EDGC)’s affiliate that is currently at its full capacity churning out 3,000 kits per week. With one kit, 100 people can test whether or not they are infected with the novel coronavirus.

Over 20 nations are requesting Solgent to export its independently developed DiaPlexQ Novel Coronavirus Detection Kit, according to Solgent’s co-CEO You Jae-hyung.

DiaPlexQ Novel Coronavirus Detection Kit (EDGC)
DiaPlexQ Novel Coronavirus Detection Kit (EDGC)
While the company cannot disclose how it chooses which countries to export to, it signed an emergency deal with Ukraine on Friday to deliver 1,000 kits for 100,000 people. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky promised to facilitate quick shipping with presidential aircraft, Solgent said.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
