Solgent moves to meet global RT-PCR kit demands

From left: Solgent Co-CEOs Seok Do-su, You Jae-hyung and Eone-Diagnomics co-CEO Shin Shang-cheol (EDGC)

COVID-19 real-time PCR diagnostic kit manufacturer Solgent is working to meet rising global demands, the company said Monday.



Solgent is genome precision medicine company Eone Diagnomics (EDGC)’s affiliate that is currently at its full capacity churning out 3,000 kits per week. With one kit, 100 people can test whether or not they are infected with the novel coronavirus.



Over 20 nations are requesting Solgent to export its independently developed DiaPlexQ Novel Coronavirus Detection Kit, according to Solgent’s co-CEO You Jae-hyung.





DiaPlexQ Novel Coronavirus Detection Kit (EDGC)