South Korea’s consumer sentiment fell to the lowest level in more than a decade in March, affected by the continued spread of the COVID-19, data from the Bank of Korea showed last week.The composite consumer sentiment index reached 78.4 this month, a drop by 18.5 points and the lowest since March 2009.Consumer sentiment toward the current economic conditions plunged 28 points to 38, according to a subindex, also the lowest since March 2009.