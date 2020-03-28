 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Calls for basic income subsidy support grow

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Mar 28, 2020 - 15:12       Updated : Mar 28, 2020 - 15:12
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Provincial governors and mayors urged the central government Saturday to shoulder the cost of basic income subsidies to help citizens.

“It is imperative for the (central) government to take more aggressive and proactive measures to bring the society‘s safety net back to normal,” the Governors Association of Korea, composed of the heads of 17 local governments, said in a proposal to Korea‘s central government.

“Facing a national emergency, the (central) government should play a central role in providing subsidies to people.”

This comes amid local governments’ race to come up with subsidy plans, in an effort to minimize the coronavirus’ spillover to people’s livelihood.

In March, the Seoul Metropolitan Government laid out plans to distribute cash-equivalent coupons worth up to 500,000 won ($409.8) each to some 1.17 million households. Gyeonggi Province, home to some 13.5 million population, also unveiled a plan to send out 100,000 won coupons to every citizen.

Korea’s central government, while devising a 100 trillion won stimulus package plan in an unconventional move to prop up the economy, remains cautious on direct financial support to households.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114