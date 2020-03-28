 Back To Top
National

PM urges youth to stop clubbing

By Lee Sun-young
Published : Mar 28, 2020 - 11:59       Updated : Mar 28, 2020 - 11:59
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun urged young people to join the country’s fight the coronavirus outbreak by avoiding social gatherings, saying individual efforts are as essential as government measures.

“For the youth, especially, it is essential that people stay away from places like clubs,” Chung said during the daily virus response meeting.

He also directed related agencies to keep a close tab on how clubs and other entertainment businesses were enforcing virus prevention measures.

The comment came amid growing public concern over the still socially active young people, apparently buoyed by the perception that 20s are less susceptible to severe symptoms, even if they contract the virus.

With schools slated to open April 6, the government has been campaigning for more stringent social distancing, but is not seeing a drastic letup in new virus infections. On Saturday, the country reported 146 new infections.

“In order for schools to reopen, there should be a significant drop in virus risks (...) and schools should be equipped to protect students from the virus,” Chung said.

He said the government would announce a decision early next week as to whether or not to go ahead with the school schedule.

“The government is aware of the concerns and will decide, taking them into consideration and putting the safety of our children first,” he added.

By Lee Sun-young (milaya@heraldcorp.com)
