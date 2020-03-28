 Back To Top
National

146 newly confirmed with virus in S. Korea; Recovery rate tops 50%

By Lee Sun-young
Published : Mar 28, 2020 - 11:05       Updated : Mar 28, 2020 - 11:05
Quarantine officials are dispatched to a hosptial in the southern city of Daegu on Friday after 75 cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed among patients and staff. Yonhap
Quarantine officials are dispatched to a hosptial in the southern city of Daegu on Friday after 75 cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed among patients and staff. Yonhap

South Korea reported 147 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total to 9,478.

Daegu, the southern city hardest by the virus, accounted for nearly half of the new cases with 71, while 24 were identified during the infection screening process of international arrivals.

Gyeonggi Province counted 18 new cases, followed by capital Seoul with 18 and Incheon 5.

The number of people discharged from hospital after full recoveries exceeded those receiving treatment Saturday for the first time since the outbreak. 

A total of 4,811 people have been declared virus-free, compared to 4,523 in isolation for treatment and quarantine.

Five more patients died. Total deaths among confirmed virus patients now stand at 144.

By Lee Sun-young (milaya@heraldcorp.com)
