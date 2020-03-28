 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

S. Korea calls for allocation of Special Drawing Rights

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 28, 2020 - 10:52       Updated : Mar 28, 2020 - 10:52

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki attends a video conference of the International Monetary and Financial Committee Friday. (The Ministry of Strategy and Finance)
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki attends a video conference of the International Monetary and Financial Committee Friday. (The Ministry of Strategy and Finance)
South Korea's finance minister has called on the International Monetary Fund to consider allocating the Special Drawing Rights, an international reserve asset, to provide global liquidity amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Hong Nam-ki made his case in a video conference of the International Monetary and Financial Committee, the governing body of the IMF, which was held Friday to discuss the unprecedented challenge posed by COVID-19.

The SDR is an international reserve asset that was created by the IMF in 1969 to supplement its member countries' official reserves.

The IMF said so far SDR 204.2 billion ($281 billion) has been allocated to members, including SDR 182.6 billion given out in 2009 in the wake of the global financial crisis.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a press briefing after the conference call that over 80 countries have placed requests for emergency financing.

The IMF executive board approved the first of those requests for the Kyrgyz Republic in a record first disbursement.

On Monday, Georgieva said the IMF stands ready to deploy all its $1 trillion lending capacity.

"Several low- and middle-income countries have asked the IMF to make an SDR allocation, as we did during the Global Financial Crisis, and we are exploring this option with our membership," Georgieva said Monday in a statement following a conference call of G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114