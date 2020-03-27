 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

S. Korea approves W1tr financial relief package for Doosan Heavy

By Bae Hyunjung
Published : Mar 28, 2020 - 10:51       Updated : Mar 28, 2020 - 10:51



South Korea’s government and key state-run banks on Friday sealed a plan to provide a credit line of 1 trillion won ($826 million) to Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, in an effort to prevent a possible liquidity crunch amid the novel coronavirus spread.

As the key creditor, the Korea Development Bank said it will provide financial support to the struggling power equipment maker jointly with the Export-Import Bank of Korea.

“Together, we shall provide some 1 trillion won in emergency operating funds, on the premise that Doosan Heavy makes its due self-rescue efforts,” KDB said in a release.

Additional financial packages may be possible down the road, depending on Doosan Group’s gesture of cooperation and responsibility, it added.

KDB and Eximbank vowed to hold their respective credit approval committees within the day to finalize the financial plan, according to officials.

The related reports came during a meeting of economy-related officials, held at Seoul Government Complex under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki.

Attending the meeting were Industry Minister Sung Yun-mo, Labor Minister Lee Jae-gap, Financial Services Commission Chairman Eun Sung-soo, Financial Supervisory Service Gov. Yoon Suk-heun, KDB Chairman Lee Dong-gull and Eximbank CEO Bang Moon-kyu.

Doosan Heavy posted a net loss of 104 billion won in 2019, down from a loss of 421 billion won the previous year. Over recent years it has been challenged by the government’s policy to move away from conventional nuclear and energy-fueled power plants.

By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114