Non face-to-face food ordering services popular amid social distancing trend

Baemin Order logo (Baedal Minjok)



Baemin Order, an ordering and payment service for restaurants, accumulated over 2 million orders in five months since its launch in November, its operator Baedal Minjok said Friday.



Baemin Order, which can be accessed through the Baedal Minjok delivery app, is a service in which users can order and pay for food in advance of a visit to a restaurant. This service allows users to either pick up the food or dine in at the restaurant without making contact with a server, Baedal Minjok explained.



According to the company, the number of restaurants registering for the service has gone up steadily to record 50,000 in March, and the amount of transactions occurring via the service marked 10 billion won ($8.3 million) up to this month.



“With the non-face-to-face trend affecting consumption patterns, demand is rising from people to reduce the time and process of making orders and payments,” the service operator said.



“We will work to enhance the service to raise convenience for customers.”



By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)