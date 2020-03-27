 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

US Forces Korea reports new virus case, total 11

By Choi Si-young
Published : Mar 27, 2020 - 12:43       Updated : Mar 27, 2020 - 12:43
USFK soldiers decontaminate surroundings at an unidentified location. (Yonhap)
USFK soldiers decontaminate surroundings at an unidentified location. (Yonhap)

United States Forces Korea said Friday that a soldier at Camp Humphreys, its headquarters in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the tally to 11.

Of the 11 patients, two have been American soldiers -- one at Camp Humphreys, the other at Camp Carroll near Daegu -- and the rest were either the service members’ family or contract employees working for the US Army garrison.

Two days earlier on Wednesday, USFK declared a public health emergency, in line with the highest level of alert issued by the US State Department and the World Health Organization.

USFK said the measure did not mean an increased risk level, but was a symbolic reminder that the commander would exercise authority to enforce the military staff’s compliance with required precautions to contain the coronavirus outbreak at US bases here.

In a letter, USFK Commander Robert Abrams said military personnel who did not heed the precautions as demanded could be banned from entry to US installations here for two years.

Over the weekend, two American soldiers were found dead at the USFK headquarters in Pyeongtaek. The US military said the deaths were not linked to the virus.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114