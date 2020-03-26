 Back To Top
National

Celebrities join hands to bring hopeful messages amid COVID-19

By Park Ga-young
Published : Mar 26, 2020 - 15:41       Updated : Mar 26, 2020 - 15:45
Content creators and celebrities including football player Son Heung-min joined forces to bring positive messages amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Korea Multi-channel Network Association, said Thusrday.

Named Messages of Hope to Overcome Coronavirus Crisis, the campaign aims to fight against the pandemic as well as infodemic -- an overabundance of information which makes it difficult for people to find trustworthy sources and guidance. 




“Amid the prolonged COVID-19 situation, infodemic has become a challenge not only in Korea but also all countries” Park Sung-jo, president of KMCNA, said.

As influencers, celebrities and content creators have a social obligation, which we call Social Oblige, Park added. “To show support to people who are suffering from this crisis, we want to deliver hopeful messages.

Joining the campaign are Son Heung-min, who plays at Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and captains the South Korea national team; Hong Jin-young, a singer and entertainer; and Kang Hye-jin, a kid content creator who is known as Hey Jini among others.

This is part of the organization’s Good Creator campaign and the association will carry it out until the government official declares the virus is contained.

The relay messages by participants can be seen on KMCNA’s YouTube channel for the Good Creator campaign.

Founded in 2016 to help create content industry and sound business environment, KMCN has more than 70 members including Treasure Hunter and Sandbox Network as of March 2020.

By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
