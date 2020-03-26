Sex abuse ring investigation goes public

Operator of the Telegram sex abuse ring Cho Ju-bin, 24, speaks before reporters on Wednesday. (Yonhap)



Seoul prosecutors said Thursday that the investigation into a South Korean man who allegedly ran an online sexual abuse ring targeting girls and women will go public.



According to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, a committee mandated to review the propriety of disclosing information about criminal cases decided Wednesday to open up the ongoing investigation into Cho Ju-bin, who was named by police on Tuesday.



This marks a rare exception from a Justice Ministry directive in effect since December that forbids publicizing criminal cases until the investigation is concluded and guilt is established.



An official at the prosecutor’s office said the committee reached the decision “in light of the gravity of the allegations, and other considerations of public interest such as deterring recidivism and similar offenses.”



Cho, 24, is accused of blackmailing his victims, a large number of whom were minors, into performing violent sex acts and selling footage of the acts on messaging platform Telegram. Reports say as many as 260,000 men were members of the online network where the abusive images were traded. Membership was purchased with cryptocurrency.



In an apparent admission of guilt, Cho said before reporters at a Seoul police station on Wednesday, “I apologize to those who were hurt by me.”



On Thursday, prosecutors said they interviewed Cho’s lawyer, who officially abandoned the case the previous day, citing inconsistencies between his client’s claims and factual circumstances that surfaced later. A pro bono attorney will likely be appointed to defend Cho, prosecutors said.





Cho (center) is questioned by reporters on Wednesday at a Seoul police station. (Yonhap)