Simple exercises to do at home to boost immunity

As the new coronavirus infections continue to spread, people have been stuck indoors without physical activity for many days, if not weeks.



A report by the US National Institute of Health said the virus can stay on stainless steel and plastic surfaces up to three days, leading people to avoid gyms.



Trainer at Body Spectrum Kim Yu-jin, MVP winner of 2016 World Body Classic who started a one-person fitness center, shared six simple moves beginners can follow at home to help strengthen their immune system.



“Although there are studies which say that excessive exercise reduces your immunity because of the increase in stress hormones, moderate exercise up to 70 to 80 percent of your maximum capacity is beneficial. There is more blood circulation and waste is excreted from your body,” said Kim.



“There aren’t many exercises specifically for boosting your immune system, but those that do require you to use your entire body muscles, especially you lower half, as they are more beneficial,” said Kim.



Kim presented some simple moves that even beginners can do at home, suggesting using a foam roller to stretch out muscles before exercising.



Lean scapular pull down -- works muscle around your wing bone (Park Su-bin / The Korea Herald)



The first move is the lean scapular pull down. While leaning against a wall, make a W-shape with your arms against the wall. Repeat lowering your elbows toward your body and raising them again. Make sure your body does not lift from wall. This works the muscles around your wing bones and is easy to do.



Wide squat -- works inner thigh and hip muscles (Park Su-bin / The Korea Herald)



The second move she demonstrated was the wide squat. Bring your hands in front of your chest and spread your legs 1.5 times the width of your shoulder, with feet at a 45-degree angle. Lower your hip, pressing down on your heels with knees pointing outward, to feel your inner thigh and hip muscles stretch. This way of squatting puts less pressure on your knees for beginners.



Knee-up twist -- works abs and back muscles (Park Su-bin / The Korea Herald)



The third move is the knee-up twist that works the abs and the back. Stand with your feet waist width apart with your hands behind your head. Lift your left knee and twist to right while your right elbow twist right and do the opposite for your right knee and left elbow.



Superman -- works your erector spinae muscles (Park Su-bin / The Korea Herald)



The fourth is the classic superman which works on your erector spinae muscles, or muscle around your spine. For beginners, she suggests making your arm in a w-shape rather than extending them forward. While lying down on your belly, try to raise your chest from the ground, while squeezing your butt cheeks and inner thighs.



Bridge -- works your hip and thigh muscles (Park Su-bin / The Korea Herald)



The fifth is the bridge which works on your hip and thigh muscles. While lying down on your back, raise your knees and put your feet shoulder width apart, and put your arms and shoulders on the ground. Raise your butt and hold still.



Side kick -- works your lateral hip muscles (Park Su-bin / The Korea Herald)