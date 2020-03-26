 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Hankook Tire aims larger clout in original equipment tires

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Mar 26, 2020 - 16:28       Updated : Mar 26, 2020 - 16:28
A look of Hankook Tire’s original tire model equipped to Porsche’s Cayenne (Hankook Tire)
A look of Hankook Tire’s original tire model equipped to Porsche’s Cayenne (Hankook Tire)

Hankook Tire, South Korea’s largest tire manufacturer by sales, said Thursday it will ramp up research in the original equipment tire sector.

OE tires refer to tires that are equipped with new vehicles coming fresh off production lines. When designing new vehicle models, automakers go through several steps with tire manufacturers to choose or develop tires that best complement their own vehicle models.

Hankook Tire is currently offering OE tires and replacement tires for around 320 car models worldwide, including those of German carmakers like Mercedes Benz, BMW and Audi, as well as Porsche’s SUV models.

Hankook Tire said that it will invest more resources in research and development to maintain the award-winning design quality and functional aspects of their tire models.

Hankook Tire’s all-terrain tire model Dynapro AT2 was recently named at the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2020, one of the world’s top three design awards, along with iF Design Awards and IDEA Design Awards.

The Korean tire manufacturer has won a series of awards from the Red Dot Award. In 2019, the company’s flagship tire, Ventus S1 evo 3 was named at the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019. Its stud-less winter tire model, I FIT, and Dyna SYNC were recognized at the Red Dot Award in 2017 and 2016, respectively.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114