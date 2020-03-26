[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages



Budget meal at InterContinental Seoul Coex



InterContinental Seoul Coex’s Sky Lounge presents dining promotion “Piatto Unico” where authentic Italian cuisine will be offered at reasonable prices every Monday.



The menu is available for lunch and dinner on Mondays until June 30 at the price of 30,000 won per person and can be paired with 15 types of wine at 30,000 won per bottle.



Piatto Unico refers to dishes typically served in a trattoria. The promotion meal features today’s soup, a selection of three types of salads and an option of five main dishes ranging from flavorful stew dish chicken cacciatora, homemade meat balls, roasted beef thin skirt, roasted beef oyster blade to today’s fish. Coffee, desserts and fruits are available at additional 10,000 won.



For more reservation and inquiries, call Sky Lounge at (02) 3430-8630.







Contactless dining at Conrad Seoul



Conrad Seoul presents Stay & Dine package including in-room dining benefits.



Stay & Dine package originally featured F&B credit worth 100,000 won which can be used at in-house restaurants, ranging from buffet restaurant Zest, Italian restaurant Atrio, signature grill restaurant 37 Grill & Bar, lounge bar Vertigo, casual noodle dining The Noodle Bar and Cafe 10G.



But with the recent “social distancing” measures, the hotel added in-room dining benefit so that guests can dine privately. The 100,000 won credit can be used for room-service or take-outs.



Prices for the package deal including the credit start from 340,000 won for two guests.



For more information, call Conrad Seoul at (02) 6137-7000.







Scrumptious breakfast at Andaz Seoul Gangnam



Andaz Seoul Gangnam presents the “Mini Break, Mighty Breakfast” promotion until May 31, for guests planning a spring vacation.



The promotion allows guests to enjoy a scrumptious breakfast after a relaxing night at the hotel at a discount price of 10,000 won per adult. The regular breakfast fee is 44,000 won per person.



Due to the COVID-19 situation, the buffet-style breakfast has been changed to a set menu or a la carte breakfast, and menu choices will be served direct to the guest’s table.



The package prices start from 305,000 won for two guests for standard rooms.



For more information, call Andaz Seoul Gangnam at (02) 2193-7000.







Zest of citrus at Grand Hyatt Seoul



Grand Hyatt Seoul’s lounge cafe Gallery presents the Citrus of Spring afternoon tea set, full of vitamin C to strengthen the immune system.



The three-tier tray is filled with 16 types of desserts, ranging from yuzu scones, and Jeju Island tangerine curd to hallabong compote, clotted cream, tangerine panna cotta, chocolate mousse with tangerine liquid, tangerine chocolate tart and more.



Diners can select the coffee or tea of their choice to pair with the desserts.



The afternoon tea set is available until the end of March from 1:30 to 5 p.m. The tea set is priced at 40,000 won per person from Monday to Thursday, and at 50,000 won from Friday to Sunday.



For more information or reservations, call Gallery at (02) 799-8165.







Early spring at L’Escape Hotel



L’Escape Hotel presents a package deal designed for the spring season.



As fine dust can halt some from enjoying outdoor activities in the spring, the French-style boutique hotel has prepared various indoor activities.



Guests will be offered a total package for coloring activities upon check-in. For guests who post their coloring activity works to their Instagram accounts with hashtags of “#lescapehotel,” and “#hotelpackage,” a coffee voucher that can be used at the hotel’s coffee lounge Le Salon by Maison M’O will be presented.



The package deal also comes with a floral tea set, rose-scented cosmetics and Jane Packer’s flowerpot. It is available until May 31, with prices starting at 205,000 won. For more information, call L’Escape Hotel at (02) 317-4000.