President Moon’s approval rating rebounds on handling of virus

President Moon Jae-in's rating since the third week of January in 2020; approval in blue, disapproval in red (Realmeter)
President Moon Jae-in’s approval rating rose to its highest level in more than 16 months, owing to the government’s countermeasures against the coronavirus pandemic, local pollster Realmeter said Thursday.
According to the poll, conducted between Monday and Wednesday, Moon’s approval rating stood at 52.5 percent, up 3.2 percentage points from a week earlier and the highest since the second week of November 2018, when it stood at 53.7 percent.
Support for Moon has lagged below the 50 percent mark since August 2019. Moon received stronger support this time from conservatives and moderates alike and from people in all age groups except those in their 30s.
Some 44 percent of respondents disapproved of Moon’s performance. The disapproval rate was down 3.8 percentage points from a week before.
Also in the same survey, the ruling Democratic Party of Korea still took the lead with 45 percent support, the highest figure this year for the party, followed by the main opposition United Future Party with 29.8 percent.
Asked which party they intended to vote for in the proportional representation section of the April general elections, 28.8 percent of the respondents said they would vote for the liberal Platform Party, while 28 percent said they supported the conservative Future Korea Party.
The Platform Party is a satellite group that the governing Democratic Party launched to secure additional seats in the elections. The main opposition United Future Party established the Future Korea Party for the same purpose.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)