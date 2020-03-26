 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

President Moon’s approval rating rebounds on handling of virus

By Choi Si-young
Published : Mar 26, 2020 - 15:32       Updated : Mar 26, 2020 - 15:32


President Moon Jae-in's rating since the third week of January in 2020; approval in blue, disapproval in red (Realmeter)
President Moon Jae-in's rating since the third week of January in 2020; approval in blue, disapproval in red (Realmeter)

President Moon Jae-in’s approval rating rose to its highest level in more than 16 months, owing to the government’s countermeasures against the coronavirus pandemic, local pollster Realmeter said Thursday.

According to the poll, conducted between Monday and Wednesday, Moon’s approval rating stood at 52.5 percent, up 3.2 percentage points from a week earlier and the highest since the second week of November 2018, when it stood at 53.7 percent.

Support for Moon has lagged below the 50 percent mark since August 2019. Moon received stronger support this time from conservatives and moderates alike and from people in all age groups except those in their 30s.

Some 44 percent of respondents disapproved of Moon’s performance. The disapproval rate was down 3.8 percentage points from a week before.

Also in the same survey, the ruling Democratic Party of Korea still took the lead with 45 percent support, the highest figure this year for the party, followed by the main opposition United Future Party with 29.8 percent.

Asked which party they intended to vote for in the proportional representation section of the April general elections, 28.8 percent of the respondents said they would vote for the liberal Platform Party, while 28 percent said they supported the conservative Future Korea Party.

The Platform Party is a satellite group that the governing Democratic Party launched to secure additional seats in the elections. The main opposition United Future Party established the Future Korea Party for the same purpose.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114