Business

Porsche Korea donates W649m for children’s dreams

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Mar 26, 2020 - 14:24       Updated : Mar 26, 2020 - 14:24
(Porsche Korea)
(Porsche Korea)


Porsche Korea said Thursday it has donated 649 million won ($52,880) to ChildFund Korea to continue its social contribution efforts in the country.

The company has signed a memorandum of understating with the social welfare foundation and delivered the donation to build on its “Porsche Do Dream” campaign, which has been running for four years.

“For the past four years, Porsche Korea has endeavored to create an environment where Korean children can follow and fulfill their dreams,” said Porsche Korea CEO Holger Gerrmann.

In 2017, Porsche Korea built gyms for two schools and contributed 200 million won for scholarships for 10 students talented in art, music and physical education. The automaker raised the amount to 300 million to maintain and expand its campaign in 2018 and further increased its support to 649 million won for launching a new program last year.

Starting this year, Porsche Korea plans to introduce the campaign to reduce energy costs in low-income areas by installing solar panels and creating forest environments to act on its sustainability values such as carbon neutrality and a virtuous cycle of resources.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
