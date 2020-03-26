Celebrating World Piano Day, Cho Sung-jin goes online

In celebration of World Piano Day, which falls on March 28 this year, internationally renowned pianists, including Korea‘s much-beloved Cho Sung-jin, are to stream their performances online.
World Piano Day takes place on the 88th day of the year, corresponding to the number of keys.
Baritone Matthias Goerne (left) and pianist Cho Sung-jin (Universal Music)
Universal Music‘s classical music label Deutsche Grammophon announced Thursday that pianist Cho Sung-jin will stream his performance with baritone Matthias Goerne at 2 p.m. Saturday. Together, they will perform a selection of Schubert‘s lieder -- art songs accompanied by piano -- at a studio in Berlin.
Cho and Goerne performed together on multiple occasions in 2018 and 2019, both in Korea and in Europe. Audiences can enjoy the performance at the price of 7.90 euros ($8.60) or 15,000 won ($12.20). The performance is hosted by Oval Media in Germany. More information is available at ovalmedia.cleeng.com.
The performance will be followed by a relay livestream via smartphones by other world-class pianists performing from home that can be viewed on the DG YouTube channel and Facebook.
Among those taking part are Maria Joao Pires, Rudolf Buchbinder, Evgeny Kissin, Vikingur Olafsson, Jan Lisiecki, Joep Beving, Simon Ghraichy, Kit Armstrong and Daniil Trifonov. DG said, with more artists to participate. The livestreaming relay starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)