LG Display deploys engineers to complete OLED fab in China

(Yonhap)
LG Display said Thursday it aims to complete its new organic light-emitting diode panel manufacturing plant in Guangzhou, China, soon and has deployed 290 engineers from here.
The engineers flew on a chartered Korean Air flight after getting entry permission from Chinese authorities.
They will stay at a quarantine facility prepared by the company for a certain period of time. All of them have tested negative for COVID-19.
LG Display had planned to start operating the Guangzhou fab within the first quarter, but the COVID-19 outbreak made it postpone the schedule.
The new Gen. 8.5 fab will be capable of churning out 90,000 OLED panels per month.
“We aim to finish preparations for mass production as early as possible,” a company official said.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
)