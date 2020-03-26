 Back To Top
National

S. Korea marks 10th anniversary of Cheonan sinking

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 26, 2020 - 09:21       Updated : Mar 26, 2020 - 09:21
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea was to hold a ceremony Thursday to mark the 10th anniversary of North Korea's deadly sinking of a South Korean warship, the Navy said.

The warship Cheonan went down near the Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime border between the two Koreas, on March 26, 2010, killing 46 sailors. After an international probe, the South concluded the sinking was caused by a torpedo attack by a North Korean submarine.

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo was to preside over the memorial ceremony at the Navy's 2nd Fleet Command in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul. Also in attendance will be survivors and the bereaved families of the fallen sailors.

The Navy said the event will be held in a scaled-back manner with tightened quarantine measures due to the new coronavirus. (Yonhap)
