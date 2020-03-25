Coupang to install ‘360-degree monitoring system’ in delivery cars

(Coupang)
E-commerce giant Coupang said Wednesday it will install Automotive Around View Monitoring system in all its vehicles to aid its delivery staff.
The monitoring system allows the driver to get a 360-degree exterior view on the screen, using four cameras mounted underneath the outside mirrors.
According to the company, it will complete installing the system in all vehicles before July. It is the first company in the logistics industry to introduce the technology for delivery workers, the company said.
“We have always made efforts to prevent possible accidents when operating the vehicles, to protect our Coupang men (deliverers) and people,” Ko Myung-ju, the company’s employee and labor relations chief said.
