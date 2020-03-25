[Herald Interview] Lauv says working on two songs with BTS was natural progression

US pop star Lauv (Music Table)





Lauv, the US pop star who is popular among Korean fans for his songs “Paris In The Rain” and “I Like Me Better,” described his two collaborations with K-pop sensation BTS as a natural progression.



“Basically, I met them at their show in London, and right after that they asked me to do the remix for ‘Make It Right’ and I was super-flattered and said, ‘of course,’” Lauv stold The Korea Herald by email.



“Make it Right” is a track on BTS’ album “Map of the Soul: Persona,” which was released in April last year.



“Right after that, I was going through demos and came across the song ‘Who.’ I sent it to them and they ended up loving it,” he added.



“Who” is part of Lauv’s new album called “How I’m Feeling,” which was released on March 6. Lauv explained that the song is mainly about being with somebody and realizing they are not the person you thought they were.



This theme of different sides of people is reflected throughout his new album, which contains 21 songs.







