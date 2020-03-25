 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Seoul stocks open sharply higher tracking Wall Street gains

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 25, 2020 - 09:32       Updated : Mar 25, 2020 - 09:32
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened sharply higher Wednesday tracking a record rally on Wall Street as investors bet on stimulus measures around the globe amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had risen 64.16 points, or 3.99 percent, to 1,674.13 as of 9:15 a.m.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Tuesday skyrocketed 11.4 percent to close at 20,704.91, its biggest one-day gain since 1933, after US lawmakers said they are close to passing a $2.5 trillion stimulus package to tackle the economic fallout from COVID-19.

It was also backed by a pledge from finance ministers of the Group of Seven advanced economies to do "whatever is necessary to restore confidence and economic growth and to protect jobs, businesses, and the resilience of the financial system."

In Seoul, most large-cap stocks were up.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 3.62 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix jumped 4.32 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor advanced 7.89 percent, and auto parts producer Hyundai Mobis spiked 12.11 percent. South Korea's leading chemical firm, LG Chem, climbed 6.94 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,234.40 won against the US dollar, sharply up 15.2 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114