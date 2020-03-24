Airports to bolster screening measures for domestic flights

Gimhae International Airport (Yonhap)



South Korea‘s state-run airport operator said Tuesday it will beef up screening measures on all domestic flights to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.



Korea Airports Corp., which operates 14 airports, not including Incheon International Airport, said it plans to check body temperatures of all passengers boarding domestic flights.



Passengers with symptoms of viral infection will be requested to refrain from boarding their flights and will be referred to public health authorities.



The company said it has decided to tighten preventive measures amid the growing concerns over the spread of the novel virus.



Incheon International Airport, the main gateway to South Korea, currently carries out temperature checks on all travelers.



South Korea added 76 new cases of the new coronavirus on Monday, bringing the nation’s total to 9,037. (Yonhap)