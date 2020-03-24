 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Airports to bolster screening measures for domestic flights

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 24, 2020 - 20:14       Updated : Mar 24, 2020 - 20:14

Gimhae International Airport (Yonhap)
Gimhae International Airport (Yonhap)

South Korea‘s state-run airport operator said Tuesday it will beef up screening measures on all domestic flights to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Korea Airports Corp., which operates 14 airports, not including Incheon International Airport, said it plans to check body temperatures of all passengers boarding domestic flights.

Passengers with symptoms of viral infection will be requested to refrain from boarding their flights and will be referred to public health authorities.

The company said it has decided to tighten preventive measures amid the growing concerns over the spread of the novel virus.

Incheon International Airport, the main gateway to South Korea, currently carries out temperature checks on all travelers.

South Korea added 76 new cases of the new coronavirus on Monday, bringing the nation’s total to 9,037. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114