Identity of accused revealed in Telegram sex crime case

The man who has been arrested for alleged sex crimes against minors to sell videos of sex acts via Telegram chat rooms was a regular volunteer at an orphanage and managing editor of a college newspaper who once wrote about how schools should respond to sex crimes, it was revealed Tuesday.
The identity of 24-year-old Cho Ju-bin, the main suspect in a case that has ignited a public uproar here, was made public by police, who say he goes by the Telegram nickname “doctor.”
Cho is accused of orchestrating appalling sex crimes online and offline against over 70 female victims, including scores of underage girls.
According to multiple reports, he volunteered at an orphanage in Incheon on weekends from October 2017 until very recently. He was even featured in a news article published by an online media outlet last November.
“I started volunteer work after completing my compulsory military service. I wanted to help others because I have received help from many people,” Cho was quoted as saying in the article.
The time frame of Cho’s volunteer activity overlaps with the alleged sexual exploitation and assaults of 74 victims, including 16 minors, and distribution of sexually oriented videos on the secret messaging app Telegram. Police suspect he began operating chat rooms on the platform in late 2018 and continued until his recent arrest.
He is accused of amassing 260,000 users, distributing sexual content across several different Telegram chat rooms and receiving payment in cryptocurrency.
Victims were told to send pictures of a sexual nature and in return Cho promised them high-paying jobs, which did not exist, police said. Cho is accused of using the pictures to blackmail the victims into sending more videos.
Cho majored in communication and information at a college in Incheon from 2014 to 2018, writing articles and columns for the school newspaper and eventually becoming managing editor.
Cho was also active online in high school and responded to some 500 questions posted on South Korea’s largest portal operator, Naver.
In a 2013 response to a post by a writer whose uncle had sexually molested his older sister, Cho advised, “Tell your parents. Sexual assault happens frequently between relatives. Always be vigilant.”
Amid the explosion of public anger over the case, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency disclosed more information about Cho on Tuesday.
A petition filed with Cheong Wa Dae calling for the full disclosure of Cho’s identity had garnered over 2.5 million signatures as of Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. This is the largest number of supporters for any petition on the presidential website to date.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in touched on the need for “the police to not limit the probe to the operator of the chat room. There is a need to investigate all users of the ‘nth-room’,” according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Kang Min-seok.
The police probe is widely expected to expand to tens of thousands of users who accessed illegal videos on Telegram. Some users had paid up to 1.5 million won.
Min Gap-ryong, South Korea’s commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, also vowed a thorough investigation of the case as well as similar crimes connected with the encrypted messaging platform by working in coordination with law enforcement agencies overseas.
Over 1.8 million people were in support of a separate petition demanding the disclosure of 260,000 users of the illegal content as of Tuesday afternoon.
Responding to public fury, lawmakers are coalescing around the passage legislations to prevent similar sexual crimes as the “Nth room” case.
Ruling Democratic Party of Korea floor leader Lee In-young said three legislations designed to prevent the recurrence of such a sex crime will be passed before the 20th National Assembly ends in May.
Lee was referring to proposals made by 18 ruling party lawmakers earlier in the week to punish those who blackmail others using content of a sexual nature under the Special Intimidation of the Criminal Act and to punish service operators that fail to take appropriate action regarding content distributed against the victim’s intent.
He went on to say the identity of “Nth chatroom” users should be made public and that “Our society has been too lenient of sexual crimes. We should use the case to deep clean illegal sexual content in our society.”
Meanwhile, the prosecution demanded 38-year-old former operator of the “Nth chatroom” surnamed Jeon, also known by his mobile chatroom nickname “Watchman”, to three and a half years in prison for sexual exploitation and making and distributing illegal content, authorities said.
Police is on the search for the alleged creator of the “Nth chatroom” known by his Telegram nickname “gat gat”.
By Kim Bo-gyung
