[Newsmaker] Spring flower festivals say ‘No’ to visitors

Entrances to Yeojwacheon Stream at Jinhae, South Gyeongsang Province, have been shut down from Monday. Visitors wearing masks take photos at the stream on Sunday. (Yonhap)



Though spring flowers are in full bloom, local authorities are requesting that people refrain from visiting flower sightseeing spots, due to fears about the spread of COVID-19.



Amid the health crisis, most festivals across the nation have been called off. However, it has been difficult to turn away visitors at areas where spring flower festivals are usually held.



Though the events have been canceled, some are still showing up to view the flowers.



Earlier this month, the southeastern city of Changwon in South Gyeongsang Province canceled its Jinhae Cherry Blossom Festival for the first time in the event’s nearly 60-year history.



According to Changwon City, people continue to visit the city. As a result, the city has blocked entrances to cherry blossom sightseeing spots.



“We have shut down Gyeonghwa Station and 11 entrances to the spot, blocking out visitors,” Mayor Huh Sung-moo announced Monday.





A placard says entrances to Gyeonghwa Station have been closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.(Yonhap)