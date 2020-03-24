[Brief] Bestselling novelist Lee Oi-soo collapsed with brain hemorrhage

(Yonhap)



Bestselling novelist Lee Oi-soo, 73, is recovering in an intensive care unit after receiving surgery for a brain hemorrhage, local media reported Tuesday.



Lee, who lives in the county of Hwacheon, Gangwon Province, collapsed with a brain hemorrhage in his village at around 6 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital and underwent surgery, according to news reports.



Lee, whose bestselling books include “Haak Haak,” had been active on social media up until he collapsed. He recently pioneered a movement to endure and overcome difficulties together with others, not alone.



Lee had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2014.



