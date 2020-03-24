Hyundai Glovis launches cloud-based used car auction system

Hyundai Glovis officials test Autobell smart auction system via a mobile device at its Bundang used car auction center in Gyeonggi Province. (Hyundai Glovis)
Hyundai Glovis said Tuesday that it has launched the first noncontact used car auction system by integrating information at different centers into one cloud server.
The system, called “Autobell smart auction,” offers three times more sales items than other used car dealers, the supply chain management unit of Hyundai Motor Group said. It combines auction data in a cloud server gathered from its auction centers in Bundang, Sihwa in Gyeonggi Province and Yangsan in South Gyeongsang Province.
Some 1,900 used car dealerships registered at Hyundai Glovis can participate in online auctions. This will shorten dealers’ time to wait to participate in its offline auction program held once a week.
“We will continue to develop new systems to advance the domestic used car market and enhance our customer service,” said a company official.
Hyundai Glovis entered the used car market in 2001 and sold an accumulated 1.1 million auctioned vehicles until February.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)