Pulmuone sells $30m of fresh noodles in US in 2019

Pulmuone Beef Udon and Teriyaki Stir-fry Udon are displayed at US Costco stores. (Pulmuone)



Pulmuone said Tuesday that its annual sales of Asian noodles in the US reached $30 million in 2019, a sixfold increase in the last four years.



The Korean fresh food company, which leads the US tofu market, entered the Asian noodle market in the US in 2015 with premium fresh noodle products, posting annual sales of $5 million in the first year.



Led by the solid performance of Black Bean Sauce Noodles and Teriyaki Stir-fry Udon distributed in Costco stores, sales continued to rise, and in 2019, the annual figure stood at $30 million, up 85 percent from a year earlier, the company said.





Asian noodles sales (Pulmuone)