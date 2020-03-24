Military reports no fresh coronavirus cases, total at 39

(Yonhap)



The military reported no additional cases of the new coronavirus among its population Tuesday, with the total number of infections standing at 39, the defense ministry said.



Thirty-four COVID-19 patients are active-duty service members, and the remaining five are civilians working for the military, the ministry said, adding that 21 were in the Army, 14 in the Air Force, two in the Marine Corps and one each in the Navy and a unit under the direct control of the ministry.



Of the total, 24 have fully recovered from the new virus, according to the ministry.



As a preventive step, around 1,570 service members are quarantined at their bases. Of them, about 180 have either shown symptoms or had direct contact with infected patients, while the remainder recently visited the southeastern city of Daegu, its surrounding North Gyeongsang Province or virus-hit foreign nations, including China.



South Korea reported 76 new cases of the new virus Tuesday, bringing the nation's total number of infections to 9,037, including 120 deaths, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).



In line with the nationwide campaign of social distancing, the military authorities banned service personnel from personal gatherings, business trips and sports or religious activities until April 5, effective Tuesday, the ministry said.



Vacationing and meeting visitors will also continue to be banned until then, it said. The regulations were implemented in late February after the military saw the first suspected virus case among service members. (Yonhap)