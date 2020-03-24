Navy holds commemorating ceremony ahead of 10th anniversary of Cheonan sinking

(Yonhap)



The Navy has held a memorial ceremony to honor dozens of sailors killed in North Korea's 2010 deadly sinking of a South Korean warship ahead of its 10th anniversary, the military said Tuesday.



The warship Cheonan went down near the Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime border between the two Koreas, on March 26, 2010, killing 46 sailors. After an international probe, the South concluded that the sinking was caused by a torpedo attack by a North Korean submarine.



On Monday, service members from the 2nd Fleet Command offered flowers to the waters off the northern border island of Baeknyeong aboard a 400-ton patrol killer to mark the upcoming anniversary of the sinking, according to the Navy. (Yonhap)