Netflix to exclusively release ‘Time to Hunt’

“Time to Hunt” (Netflix)
The film “Time to Hunt” will be released next month exclusively through video streaming platform Netflix, the film’s distributor Little Big Pictures said Monday.
Originally slated to be released late last month, the film’s opening had been indefinitely postponed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. This marks the first time Netflix is exclusively releasing a film originally scheduled for a theatrical release.
“We are happy to announce that the long-awaited film will be opened simultaneously in around 190 countries through Netflix. Considering the danger of the COVID-19 virus continuing to spread across the globe, we have decided that it would be the best way to introduce the film to a larger audience,” the distributor said in an official statement.
The film will be available on Netflix with subtitles in 29 languages starting April 10.
“Time to Hunt” is the second feature-length film by director Yoon Sung-hyun, who recognized as best new director at the Blue Dragon Film Awards in 2011 with debut film “Bleak Night.
Starring actors Lee Je-hoon, Park Jung-min, Choi Woo-sik, Ahn Jae-hong and Park Hae-soo, the film had its world premiere at the noncompetitive special gala section of the 70th Berlin International Film Festival in February.
The upcoming film is set in a dystopian near-future where society has been completely destroyed in the aftermath of a massive economic collapse. The story follows four young men who try to survive in the hopeless city, chased by a mysterious killer amid their struggle for survival.
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com
