Business

[Monitor] Consumer sentiment plummets over coronavirus spread

By Korea Herald
Published : Mar 23, 2020 - 16:26       Updated : Mar 23, 2020 - 16:26


Consumer sentiment in Seoul has plummeted in the first quarter this year over the prolonged COVID-19 spread, a survey by the Seoul Institute showed.

The research center under the Seoul Metropolitan Government said that the consumer sentiment index dropped 10.5 points on-quarter to 82.8. It was a 11.3 percent drop from the fourth quarter last year.

The index over 100 means consumers are optimistic, and below are pessimistic.

It is the first time in three years for the index to reach 80.

The sentiment on home purchases dropped from 71.9 to 52.8 on-quarter. (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
