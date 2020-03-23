 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

S. Korea logs 2nd-biggest foreign capital outflow in Asia over virus

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 23, 2020 - 09:24       Updated : Mar 23, 2020 - 09:32

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea has suffered the second-largest outflow of foreign stock investment funds among major Asian emerging nations over the past month amid a dollar shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Monday.

Offshore investors withdrew $10.24 billion from the South Korean stock market between Feb. 20 and Wednesday, according to the data compiled by the Korea Center for International Finance (KCIF).

It was the second-largest outflow among major Asian emerging markets after Taiwan's $13.2 billion, showed the data based on a Bloomberg analysis. China and Hong Kong was excluded from the tally.

India came next with $7.33 billion, followed by Thailand with $2.05 billion, Indonesia with $620 million, the Philippines with $350 million and Vietnam with $250 million.

Foreign investors exodus from the emerging countries was attributed to an international dollar crunch triggered by the rapid spread of the coronavirus across the globe.

South Korean foreign exchange authorities said offshore investors' stock selling binge is weighing on the domestic currency market, despite a recent currency swap deal with the United States.

Seoul struck the $60 billion currency swap agreement with Washington last week, which marks the second of its kind since 2008 and will be in place for at least six months.

But the swap arrangement failed to stop foreigners dumping local stocks. Offshore investors sold a net 585 billion won Friday, extending their net selling to 12 sessions on end.

The government said it will lose no time in providing financial institutions and businesses with dollars by utilizing the swap facility and tapping foreign exchange reserves in case of a liquidity shortage.

As part of efforts to stabilize the currency market, South Korea raised the cap on bank's currency forward positions by 25 percent Thursday. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114