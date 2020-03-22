 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Coronavirus testing at all nursing hospitals in Daegu almost completed

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 22, 2020 - 14:01       Updated : Mar 22, 2020 - 14:01
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Testing for the novel coronavirus on patients and staff at all nursing hospitals in the southeastern city of Daegu, the nation's epicenter of the outbreak, has almost been completed, city government officials said Sunday.

The Daegu city government has been testing for COVID-19 on all patients and staff at a total of 394 care hospitals located in the city, after a number of cluster infections occurred in such facilities.

A total of 33,610 people, or 94.6 percent, underwent testing over the past 10 days, with testing of the 1,856 people remaining scheduled to be completed within the day, they said.

Out of the total, 227 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the officials said.

While Daegu and neighboring North Gyeongsang Province saw signs of stabilization in the number of new virus infections, cases of community spread with unknown origins, mostly cluster and sporadic outbreaks, have been on a gradual rise.

An additional 25 people from nursing hospitals and other medical facilities in the city were newly confirmed on Saturday.

The city government said 36 such facilities have been placed under cohort isolation as part of a precautionary measure.

Cohort isolation is the separating of a group of patients with the same infectious disease from others. The method has proven effective in preventing the further spread of disease within medical facilities.

The country reported fewer than 100 new daily virus cases again on Sunday, bringing the total to 8,897, but health authorities remained on high alert over new cluster infections and imported cases, mainly from Europe.

The pace of daily new infections has slowed markedly as health authorities completed extensive testing of 210,000 followers of the Shincheonji religious sect at the center of the rapid spread. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114