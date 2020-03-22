 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Mobis develops radar-using passenger detecting technology

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Mar 22, 2020 - 11:13       Updated : Mar 22, 2020 - 11:13
Hyundai Mobis researchers test a radar-using rear occupant alert system. (Hyundai Mobis)
Hyundai Mobis said Sunday it has developed a radar-using rear occupant alert system that will be adopted by new models of global carmakers.

According to the auto parts making unit of Hyundai Motor Group, ROA is a system that was developed based on radar that uses sensors for autonomous driving. It is built on a software algorithm that detects even the most minute movements of a passenger in the rear seat.

The radar of ROA can analyze a variety of bio-signals by penetrating a person’s blood flow. The company said it aims to expand the analysis system so the radar can even monitor the heart rate of a passenger. 

The system will help prevent accidents in the second row such as leaving a baby inside a car in summer, the company said. 

When leaving a passenger behind inside a car, the system will automatically alert the driver via sound, dashboard or a smartphone, it added.

Hyundai Mobis said it has decided to develop in-cabin sensor technology in advance considering the increasing North American and European consumers’ interest to prevent accidents of leaving a young passenger inside the car. 

Recently, related laws have been endorsed in the US and Europe. From 2022, all of newly developed cars sold in Europe must equip a passenger detecting technology. 

“Hyundai Mobis has been focusing on developing technologies for the safety of passengers, based on the in-cabin sensing technology. We will further launch health care-related technologies that can detect the passenger’s body type and heart rate to prepare for emergency situations,” said Chang Jae-ho, head of the electrical and electronics R&D centers at Hyundai Mobis. 

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
