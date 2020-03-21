S. Korea reports 147 new cases on emerging cluster infections

South Korea saw another climb in novel coronavirus cases on Friday, as new clusters of infection have been detected at nursing homes in Daegu, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak here, and increasing cases from overseas are being confirmed, officials said Saturday.
A total of 147 new cases were reported, bringing the nation’s total infections to 8,799, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The daily tally saw an uptick from the previous day’s standing at 87, despite an overall downward trend since early this month.
Eight more people died, all of whom were from Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, raising the nationwide death toll to 102 as of Saturday morning. Another 379 people were newly declared virus-free, putting the total number of recoveries at 2,612.
Of the 147 new cases, 69 are in Daegu and 40 are in neighboring North Gyeongsang Province, the two hardest-hit regions here, accounting for 72 percent and 14 percent of total infections, respectively.
The new cases are mostly traced to Daesil Nursing Hospital in Daegu, where 62 at the hospital, including medical staff and patients, have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. The hospital has been placed under cohort isolation.
Daegu is seeing sporadic clusters of infections at nursing homes, including 76 people at Hansarang Nursing Hospital and a handful each at around 10 hospitals across the city.
The new cases in North Gyeongsang Province were linked to Seo Nursing Hospital, which reported 33 infections as of Saturday, with the number expected to increase as tests are still underway.
As the virus has hit almost every corner of the planet, Seoul authorities are on edge over how to contain COVID-19 cases arriving from overseas. Six more imported virus cases were reported, bringing the total to 23. On the surge in imported cases, South Korea tightened border checks for all people coming from abroad earlier this week.
Meanwhile, the number of infected continued to rise in the country’s most populated areas -- Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, with 15 and 12 additional cases reported, respectively.
The fatality rate for COVID-19 stood at 1.16 percent locally, with the majority of deaths here among those aged 60 and older and with preexisting conditions.
So far, the country has tested 327,509 people for COVID-19, with 303,006 testing negative, while 15,704 await results.
By Ahn Sung-mi
