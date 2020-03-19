[Exclusive] Foreign residents still locked out of online banks

Despite the growing demand for “untact banking” amid fears of the fast-spreading novel coronavirus, foreigners in South Korea cannot subscribe to online banking services, due to the prolonged verification process.
Untact banking refers to online or mobile banking services without physical contact between bank staff and customers.
Late last year, the Financial Services Commission set new guidelines to allow foreigners’ identification card as a legal document for approval.
Although they went into effect on Jan. 1, authorities still have not decided on building an online authentication system to check IDs for banking transactions, officials told The Korea Herald. “The FSC has been working on building a system in coordination with the Ministry of Justice and other institutions after the announcement, but it has not been decided when it can be implemented,” said a FSC official.
A Korean citizen needs a resident registration card, or a driver’s license, to open a bank account online.
A copy of the ID is then sent to related government ministries online to check its authenticity.
Foreigner’s alien registration identification card, issued by the immigration office under the Justice Ministry, however, is not approved to open an online bank account, though it should be possible according to the guidelines.
“I tried to open a savings account on Kakao Bank with my identification card, but the bank’s mobile app didn’t approve,” said Amanda Field, 27, a foreign resident from Canada. “I also tried K Bbnk, but ended up getting a message saying a foreigner cannot open an account,”
Online-only banks in Korea, Kakao Bank and K bank are aware of growing foreigners’ demand for their services, but they are blaming authorities.
“We can’t operate banking services for foreigners since the computerized system for checking foreign residents’ identification card is yet to be implemented by the FSC and other related ministries,” said a spokesperson at Kakao Bank.
Kakao Bank, an online-only banking unit under Korea’s largest mobile messenger Kakao, is reviewing processes like adopting automatic translation before starting untact banking services for foreigners. But in the absence of the identification system it cannot rollout the service, he added.
It has been five years both Kakao Bank and K bank launched services, under South Korea’s ambitious drive to nurture the fintech market.
It has been five years both Kakao Bank and K bank launched services, under South Korea’s ambitious drive to nurture the fintech market. The number of KakaoBank subscribers came to nearly 11 million last month, increased by some 8 percent from September last year when the figure surpassed 10 million for the first time.
There are around 2.05 million foreigners residing in Korea.
By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com
)