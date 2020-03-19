Scores of firms ask for filing deadline relief as coronavirus intensifies

Sixty-nine companies in South Korea asked for relief from financial reporting deadlines for fiscal year 2019, as the novel coronavirus undermined the audit quality of their key operations in affected jurisdictions including China, Korea’s financial regulator said Thursday.
Over two-thirds of companies that applied for regulatory relief have a presence in China, and determined their filings cannot be completed by March 30, according to the Financial Services Commission. They include tobacco product maker KT&G, light bulb maker Kumho Electric and auto parts makers Seoyon, Austem and Hwajin.
Nearly 20 percent of the companies that applied were running operations either in Korea’s affected areas, including Daegu and nearby Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang Province, or in regions like the United States, Europe and Southeast Asia. They include Daegu-headquartered firms like car parts maker SL and aluminum product maker Namsun Aluminum.
This reflects auditors’ restricted access to operations in the affected region and the forced shutdown of the local office building of auditors or appraisers due to the novel coronavirus.
Normally under Korean rules, those who fail to submit completed financial reports on time are subject to heightened scrutiny from the Korea Exchange and face the risk of delisting. Their trading on the market could be suspended, while their shares cannot be purchased on margin.
But as the coronavirus panic does not seem to be settling down, financial authorities in the export-oriented country in February implemented measures to offer troubled companies a 45-day grace period in completing audits.
In light of this, authorities called on companies to hand in a formal relief request from Feb. 28 until Wednesday if they are unable to complete their 2019 annual financial statement by end-March.
According to the measures, listed companies and large privately held firms submitted the relief request to the watchdog Financial Supervisory Service, while the rest of the firms’ applications went to the Korean Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a member association representing professional accountants in Korea.
Of the total, seven were trading on the nation’s main stock bourse Kospi, 29 were listed on the development bourse Kosdaq and five were listed on Konex.
Their applications awaited the approval of the Securities and Futures Commission, an independent body under the umbrella of the FSC, on Wednesday. Upon approval, listed firms’ deadline for the annual financial reports will be delayed to May 15.
Meanwhile, the FSC said it would monitor closely to see whether some of the firms are exploiting the regulatory relief initiative to skirt penalties. According to the regulator, seven firms were under scrutiny for delisting as their financial records had been misrepresented.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com
