 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

BOK to purchase 1.5tr won in bonds as market stabilization step

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 19, 2020 - 15:30       Updated : Mar 19, 2020 - 15:32

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The Bank of Korea on Thursday said it will purchase 1.5 trillion won ($1.16 billion) in state bonds to help stabilize the local market hit hard by growing jitters caused by the spread of the new coronavirus.

"The Bank of Korea decided to purchase state bonds to help stabilize the bond market and expand its holdings subject to repurchase agreements," the central bank said in a press release.

The announcement came shortly after local authorities said they are ready to step in if necessary to help ease a potential credit crunch.

"The government will swiftly take market stabilization steps under its contingency plans if needed, so businesses will not face difficulties in securing necessary funds," Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said after a meeting in Seoul to review the country's financial condition.

The official said there are some signs of a credit crunch in the global financial market and demand for the US dollar is accelerating.

"We are closely paying attention to the possible credit crunch in the global market, and will step up dollar funding," he said.

Kim said the steps under review may include expanding primary collateralized bond obligations (P-CBOs) scheme, a move aimed at helping ease credit crunch for low-rated companies.

After an emergency economic council meeting, chaired by President Moon Jae-in, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said the government will expand its P-CBOs scheme to 6.7 trillion won over the next three years.

"The difficulties in economic conditions and in securing funds are more serious to small businesses and self-employed people.

Support for such vulnerable economic players is desperately needed until the market normalizes," Hong told a press conference.

The move comes as part of the government's latest 50 trillion-won support package aimed at assisting local businesses, mostly small and medium-sized firms, but also at stabilizing local financial markets.

The support package also calls for the establishment of new stock and bond market stabilization funds.

Hong said the size of the funds will be determined later, but Financial Services Commission chief, Eun Sung-soo, said the bond stabilization fund alone will be worth at least 10 trillion won.

The local bond market has been suffering a jolt as major economies, including the United States, sharply cut their policy rates to minimize the economic fallout from the spread of the new coronavirus.

The US Fed slashed its base rate by a whopping 1.5 percentage points in two emergency rate cuts, sending its rates to a target range of 0-0.25 percent.

The Bank of Korea followed suit, slashing its own rate by 0.5 percentage point to 0.75 percent this week in its first emergency rate cut in more than a decade. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114