Business

Hanwha Defense beefs up online effort to win Australian defense deal

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Mar 19, 2020 - 14:37       Updated : Mar 19, 2020 - 17:21
The Redback IFV (Hanwha Defense)


The Australian subsidiary of South Korean defense company Hanwha Defense has launched a web portal as part of an effort to supply military land systems to the Australian Defense Force.

Recently, Hanwha Defense Australia opened Australian Industry Portal as foreign defense contractors are required to outline how they would contribute to Australia’s defense activities and how they would cooperate with local companies, according to Hanwha Defense.

The AIP is expected to support Hanwha’s bid in the Land 400 Phase 3 Infantry Fighting Vehicle program worth between $6.3 billion to $9.4 billion which aims to procure up to 400 modern IFVs. Hanwha’s Redback IFV is competing against Lynx KF41 IFV of Germany’s Rheinmetall Defence.

“The AIP will be the platform that Hanwha uses to engage with Australian businesses to access local talent, products and services,” the company said.

The Australian Military will make a final decision among the two final candidates at the end of 2021.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
