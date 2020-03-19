170 countries, territories restricting entry from S. Korea over coronavirus fears

(Yonhap)



A total of 170 countries and territories were restricting entry or imposing stricter quarantine procedures for people from South Korea over coronavirus concerns on Thursday.



Of them, 114 countries and territories were imposing an entry ban on people who have been in South Korea in at least the past two weeks, including 50 countries that have temporarily closed their borders to all foreigners over the virus outbreak, the foreign ministry said.



The number marks a sharp rise from Monday's 75 nations banning entry, reflecting a global wave of border closures and nationwide lockdowns to stem the spread of COVID-19, which has hit Europe particularly hard in recent days.



Exceptions apply for diplomats and others with essential reasons for travel and to people of certain nationalities as specified by the governments enforcing the restriction.



Of the 114, five countries imposed a partial entry ban on people who have been in Korea's Daegu city and North Gyeongsang Province -- two epicenters of the virus outbreak here -- in at least the past 14 days.



Eighteen countries and territories, including China, were imposing stricter quarantine procedures for travelers from South Korea and other virus-hit countries, such as mandatory two-week isolation at designated facilities.



Thirty-eight other countries and territories were implementing tougher health screening and requiring or recommending a 14-day isolation period.



On Thursday, South Korea added 152 new cases of coronavirus infection, bringing the total tally to 8,565, with 91 deaths. (Yonhap)