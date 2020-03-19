S. Korea's exports of masks up 2,200% in Feb. amid coronavirus spread

China was the biggest destination, accounting for 86 percent of such exports in February, the data showed.
The amount, however, is expected to sharply decrease in March as South Korea imposed a full export ban on masks starting Feb. 28 amid the soaring demand here.
South Korea has been running short of protective masks amid the COVID-19 epidemic, with people forming long lines at local pharmacies.
Starting last week, South Korea adopted a de facto distribution system for protective masks, in which people can purchase two face masks per week from pharmacies on designated days of the week depending on their year of birth.
South Korea detected 152 new cases Wednesday, bringing up the nation's total infections to 8,565. (Yonhap)