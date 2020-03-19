 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Foreigners sell stocks in S. Korea and other emerging markets

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 19, 2020 - 10:40       Updated : Mar 19, 2020 - 11:26

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Foreign investors have sold a large sum of stocks in South Korea and other emerging markets largely due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Thursday.

Offshore investors sold a net $5.8 billion worth of South Korean stocks in the first two weeks of March, according to data by brokerage Yuanta Securities Co.

In comparison, foreign investors sold a net $6.7 billion worth of Taiwanese stocks during the cited period, followed by Indian stocks worth $3.8 billion and Brazilian stocks worth $3.2 billion.

India was the only emerging economy with foreign net buying last month.

Foreigners also offloaded $1.3 billion worth of Thai stocks and $213 million worth of Indonesian shares.

Rising uncertainties, triggered by the globally spreading COVID-19, led to an increasing amount of cash exiting from the emerging economies. On Wednesday (local time), the Dow Jones Industrial Average again crashed 6.3 percent, and the tech-heavy NASDAQ plummeted 4.7 percent.

South Korea and Taiwan, which are heavily dependent on exports among the emerging markets, were hit the hardest by the new coronavirus scare, according to the brokerage data.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 3.28 percent to 1,538.94 as of 9:56 a.m. Both the KOSPI and the Korean won closed at 10-year lows in the previous session.

Analysts here said market uncertainties in the emerging countries may increase and further pull down the stock indices until COVID-19 infections in the United States, Europe and the Middle East show a significant drop. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114