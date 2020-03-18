 Back To Top
Business

Buoyed by Parasite wins, Nongshim’s Chapaghetti wins global consumers

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Mar 18, 2020 - 15:34       Updated : Mar 18, 2020 - 15:34
Chapaghetti (Nongshim)
Chapaghetti (Nongshim)


Korean instant noodle maker Nongshim has become one of the greatest beneficiaries of big Oscar winner “Parasite,” thanks to the global “Chapaguri” fever.

Chapaguri -- translated as “ram-don” in the English subtitles -- is a hybrid instant noodle dish mixed with Chapaghetti black bean instant noodles and soup-based Neoguri ramen, both of which are manufactured by Nongshim.

According to Nongshim, sales of Chapaghetti -- long a staple in Korean kitchens dating to its debut in 1984 -- doubled to $1.5 million in February on-year. This set a monthly sales record, as the Chapaguri dish gained global attention after the movie won four Oscars at the Academy Awards on Feb. 9.

With growing demand for Chapaghetti, consumers from countries including Chile, Bahrain, Palau and Sudan are also seeking imports of the black bean instant noodles, the company said. Chapaghetti is now exported to some 70 countries.

“In some countries where Chapaghetti is unavailable at local supermarkets and discount chains, consumers have requested for the sale of Chapaghetti after watching Chapaguri videos on social network services, which eventually led to actual export,” a Nongshim official said.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
