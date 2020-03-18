 Back To Top
Business

Doosan selected as nuclear framework supplier for UK military

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Mar 18, 2020 - 14:00       Updated : Mar 18, 2020 - 14:00
(Doosan Group)
(Doosan Group)


The United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense has selected Doosan Babcock, the British subsidiary of South Korea’s Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, as one of its nuclear technical support providers.

According to the Defense Infrastructure Organization last Wednesday, three suppliers have been selected to join Britain’s nuclear technical support provider framework. One is a consortium comprising Doosan Babcock and two other companies, KBR and Assystem. The other support providers are Nuvia and the Atkins Cavendish Alliance.

The suppliers will deliver 400 million pounds ($484.6 million) worth of nuclear technical services to support the Defense Infrastructure Organization, the Navy Command and other UK Defense Ministry organizations under a seven-year contract, with the option of a three-year extension.

Doosan Babcock and the other suppliers will mainly support the Royal Navy’s Clyde Infrastructure Program, which will involve refurbishing and upgrading the HMNB Clyde naval base in Faslane, Scotland.

The naval base in Faslane is equipped with a new generation of hunter-killer submarines, according to the Royal Navy.

“Doosan Babcock is waiting for the contract to be finalized,” a company official said. 

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
