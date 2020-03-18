Hyundai Motor unveils all-new Avante in US

Hyundai Motor's all-new Avante (Hyundai Motor Group)



Hyundai Motor on Wednesday unveiled its seventh-generation sedan Avante in Los Angeles at its world premiere event.



The event was livestreamed in major markets including South Korea, North America, China and Australia, without any audience, over the coronavirus concerns.



Avante has been the automaker’s steady-selling sedan over the past 30 years -- sold as Elantra in North America.



Hyundai Motor said the upgraded model has focused on showing an innovative, futuristic design built on its third-generation platform, high-tech driving assistance functions and dynamic, autonomous driving performance.



The all-new Avante, slated for April launch, runs on two engine lineups: Smartstream gasoline 1.6 MPi which exerts up to 123 horsepower and a maximum of 15.7 kilogram-meter of torque and 1.6 LPi which offers up to 120 horsepower and torque of up to 15.5 kilogram-meter.



Avante’s overall ride comfort and noise fuel efficiency coupled with cost efficiency have been improved by adopting the new platform, the automaker said.



Its design has become sportier with a lower car body and wedge-type roofline. The interior room space has been expanded by around 30 millimeters for each passenger.



For all trims of the all-new Avante, the automaker has applied safety functions including forward collision-avoidance assist, lane following assist, lane keeping assist, lane departing warning, driver attention warning and high beam assist as default.



A customer can add functions such as navigation-based smart cruise control and highway driving assist.



A 10.25-inch cluster and 10.25-inch navigation offer a wide panorama display with high-tech programs such as Car to Home, to control electronic devices at home via internet of things technology.



Preorders for the all-new Avante begin March 25.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)